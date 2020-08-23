Short Interest in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Expands By 12.1%

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 981,200 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 874,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 969,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 31.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 12,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 13,474 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HIW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.26. 371,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.42.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $183.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.69 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 57.66%.

Several research firms have commented on HIW. Mizuho raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

