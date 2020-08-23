Short Interest in Independence Group NL (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Drops By 15.6%

Independence Group NL (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 123,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 115.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Independence Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Independence Group stock remained flat at $$3.40 during trading hours on Friday. Independence Group has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41.

Independence Group NL operates as a mining and exploration company in Australia. It operates through Nova Operation and Tropicana Operation segments. The company owns a 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and 30% interest in the Tropicana gold mine covering 3,600 square kilometers of tenements located to the east northeast of Kalgoorlie.

