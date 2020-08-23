Short Interest in Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) Rises By 30.3%

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 932,500 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the July 15th total of 715,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 914,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ IFRX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 397,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,248. Inflarx has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $111.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Inflarx will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Inflarx in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Inflarx by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Inflarx in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inflarx in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Inflarx in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Inflarx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Inflarx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Inflarx from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Inflarx in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Inflarx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

