Short Interest in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Drops By 14.2%

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 8,030,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 799,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $641,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 58,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $1,639,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 493,926 shares of company stock worth $13,924,774. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 80.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.93. 481,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,470. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $140.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IRDM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

