Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Increases By 11.5%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,300 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 180,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,013.0 days.

Separately, CLSA cut Isuzu Motors to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

Shares of Isuzu Motors stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 858. Isuzu Motors has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09.

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and busses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co, Ltd.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.