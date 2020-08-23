Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Increases By 11.5%

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2020

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,300 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 180,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,013.0 days.

Separately, CLSA cut Isuzu Motors to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of Isuzu Motors stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 858. Isuzu Motors has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and busses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co, Ltd.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.