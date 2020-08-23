Short Interest in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) Declines By 15.8%

Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,600 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 225,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ KE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,290. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26. Kimball Electronics has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $336.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.52%.

A number of research firms have commented on KE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KE. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 305,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 15,418 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 218,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 155,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 467,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

