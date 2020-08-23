Short Interest in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Expands By 30.8%

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the July 15th total of 940,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PHG shares. TheStreet upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Societe Generale started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of PHG stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $50.14. 462,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $54.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.13.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 5.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth $254,764,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,190,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,464,000 after purchasing an additional 549,712 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,296,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 366,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 166,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

