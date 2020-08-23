Short Interest in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Expands By 30.8%

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the July 15th total of 940,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on PHG shares. TheStreet upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Societe Generale started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.
Shares of PHG stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $50.14. 462,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $54.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.13.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth $254,764,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,190,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,464,000 after purchasing an additional 549,712 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,296,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 366,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 166,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.
See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.