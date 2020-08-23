Short Interest in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Rises By 12.2%

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,160,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 9,950,000 shares. Currently, 18.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPSN. ValuEngine raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on LivePerson from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on LivePerson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.79. 529,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,632. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $62.77.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.08% and a negative net margin of 33.59%. On average, research analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $177,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 5,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $305,354.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,450,853. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in LivePerson by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in LivePerson by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

