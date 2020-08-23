Short Interest in Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Decreases By 15.1%

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MBNKF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. 748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. Metro Bank has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.76.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MBNKF. Zacks Investment Research cut Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Investec upgraded Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Metro Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.25.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

