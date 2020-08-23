Short Interest in Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Decreases By 15.1%

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MBNKF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. 748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. Metro Bank has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.76.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MBNKF. Zacks Investment Research cut Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Investec upgraded Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Metro Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.25.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

