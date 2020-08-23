Short Interest in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Decreases By 15.1%

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 19,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $160,890.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,754,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $642,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $120,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 799,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 5.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $24.01.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

