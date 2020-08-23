Short Interest in Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Declines By 15.8%

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHF. Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 207.1% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 868,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 585,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 62.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,462,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 562,309 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,611,000. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 32.9% during the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 311,339 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 49.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 774,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 255,779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. 900,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,967. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $18.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.33%.

About Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

