Short Interest in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Rises By 12.2%

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 786,400 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 700,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 353,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In related news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 11,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,968,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total transaction of $3,431,572.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,786,508.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,846 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,357. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,952,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.07. The stock had a trading volume of 234,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,986. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $208.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.36 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nordson will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.57.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

