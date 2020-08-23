Short Interest in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI) Decreases By 14.3%

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 5.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 99,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 22.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. 7.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.41. 9,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,587. Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

