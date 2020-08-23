Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Short Interest Down 25.3% in July

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 666,100 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the July 15th total of 892,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 185.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GCTAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

GCTAF traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.00. 1,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,740. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

