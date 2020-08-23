Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

SMMNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

OTCMKTS SMMNY traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,294. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems. Its Advanced Therapies segment produces integrated products, solutions, and services for therapy departments of healthcare providers.

