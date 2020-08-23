Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

SMMNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

OTCMKTS SMMNY traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,294. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems. Its Advanced Therapies segment produces integrated products, solutions, and services for therapy departments of healthcare providers.

