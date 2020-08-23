Slow Capital Inc. Has $5.57 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 5,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,434,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 11.9% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.6% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,614,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,575.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $1,072.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,509.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,380.66. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,591.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Nomura raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.