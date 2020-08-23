Smith Moore & CO. Sells 718 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Smith Moore & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $162,653,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,875,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,995 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $131,994,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,739.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,262,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,523 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21,495.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,298,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,716 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $44.28. The company had a trading volume of 34,657,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,893,871. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.46. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

