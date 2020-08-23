SolarCoin Market Cap Hits $902,385.89 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Livecoin. During the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded up 22.6% against the dollar. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $902,385.89 and approximately $399.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00522157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 66.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000492 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002603 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,062,379 coins and its circulating supply is 60,405,031 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

