Spectrecoin Tops One Day Volume of $34,900.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $34,900.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001050 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00055397 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007657 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00035606 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00035109 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000467 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

