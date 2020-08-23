Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th.

Spectrum Brands has increased its dividend by 10.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Spectrum Brands has a payout ratio of 45.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $64.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.14.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $984.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

