Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th.
Spectrum Brands has increased its dividend by 10.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Spectrum Brands has a payout ratio of 45.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.
Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $64.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.14.
Several research analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.
Spectrum Brands Company Profile
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
