Steem Dollars (SBD) Hits One Day Volume of $81,731.00

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00009119 BTC on exchanges. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $6.35 million and approximately $81,731.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,680.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.24 or 0.02450643 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000955 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.00650998 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,962,190 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

