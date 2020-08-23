TaaS (TAAS) Price Tops $1.25

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00010733 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TaaS has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. TaaS has a market capitalization of $10.21 million and approximately $4,703.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TaaS alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00039966 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $639.39 or 0.05475394 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00014908 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TAAS is a token. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.