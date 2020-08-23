Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.21.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Rosemary A. Crane sold 2,860 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $34,034.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $432,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 310.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 161.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,502,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,201,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.03%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

