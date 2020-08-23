Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.21.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.
In other news, Director Rosemary A. Crane sold 2,860 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $34,034.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $432,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,502,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,201,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.03%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
