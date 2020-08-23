Thore Cash (TCH) Market Capitalization Reaches $133,909.35

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 43.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $133,909.35 and $109,724.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Mercatox and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.17 or 0.00515605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000490 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

