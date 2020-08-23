TokenClub Market Cap Tops $5.16 Million (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One TokenClub token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, OKEx, Gate.io and CoinBene. During the last week, TokenClub has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. TokenClub has a total market capitalization of $5.16 million and approximately $572,374.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00039966 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.39 or 0.05475394 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00014908 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TokenClub Profile

TokenClub (TCT) is a token. It launched on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 569,426,720 tokens. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com . The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074

TokenClub Token Trading

TokenClub can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, BigONE, Gate.io, CoinBene and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

