TRAVIS PERKINS/S (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPRKY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt raised shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Get TRAVIS PERKINS/S alerts:

OTCMKTS TPRKY remained flat at $$14.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37. TRAVIS PERKINS/S has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $23.29.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for TRAVIS PERKINS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRAVIS PERKINS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.