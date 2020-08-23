Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Short Interest Up 11.6% in July

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGI. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 402.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,370,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,863 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 526.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 719,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 604,382 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 58.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,011,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 371,151 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 814,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 249,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 919.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 103,262 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGI traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,115. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $29.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.61.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $495.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

