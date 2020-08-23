Trollcoin Price Reaches $0.0006 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded up 9% against the dollar. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $384,034.81 and approximately $21.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Bleutrade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00054973 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,724.00 or 1.00344764 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002720 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000575 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00168008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004767 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

