Truegame (TGAME) Market Capitalization Hits $125,023.49

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $125,023.49 and approximately $3,664.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00039966 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.39 or 0.05475394 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00014908 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a token. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

