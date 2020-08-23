TrumpCoin (TRUMP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $99.00

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 35.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $69,365.87 and approximately $99.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001049 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00055945 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007648 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00035278 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00034973 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000467 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000268 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.