TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $761,596.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 80,808,213,933 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

