Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Short Interest Down 15.5% in July

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,610,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 38,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on TWTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Twitter from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.95.

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $39.26. 9,729,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,236,021. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.24. Twitter has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $299,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $60,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,635 shares of company stock worth $1,616,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,620,702 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $107,861,000 after purchasing an additional 68,083 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 215.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

