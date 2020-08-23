U Network (UUU) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One U Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. U Network has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $348,695.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, U Network has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get U Network alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 60.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official website is u.network . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.