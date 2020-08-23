UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives $11.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded UBS Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in UBS Group by 475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,076,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,380,000 after buying an additional 7,498,056 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in UBS Group by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,888,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,338,000 after buying an additional 6,707,955 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in UBS Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,686,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,860,000 after buying an additional 3,880,556 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in UBS Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,849,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,567,000 after buying an additional 2,594,803 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its stake in UBS Group by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 2,911,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,962,000 after buying an additional 1,524,092 shares during the period. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group stock remained flat at $$12.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,202. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

