United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) Short Interest Update

United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the July 15th total of 796,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UMC. Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded United Microelectronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.30 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 880,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 63,064 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 33,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,386. United Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.10.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $44.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. United Microelectronics’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1362 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.09.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

