UnlimitedIP Hits 1-Day Volume of $239,436.00 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $5.37 million and $239,436.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, OTCBTC, BigONE and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00128664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.85 or 0.01679805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00187469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00156273 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Allcoin, BigONE, OTCBTC and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

