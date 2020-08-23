Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310,661 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 28,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $762,000. Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $43.97. 9,016,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,039,324. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.12.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.