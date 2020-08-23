VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Receives $2.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

VEON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.80 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. New Street Research lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VEON in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VEON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VEON by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the period. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VEON traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. 2,426,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,860,012. VEON has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VEON will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

