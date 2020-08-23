Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

VRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $44,011.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,918,495.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,576 shares of company stock valued at $67,733 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,264 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,027,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 75,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 232,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.28. The stock had a trading volume of 345,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,540. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average of $45.82. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $59.83.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.84 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

