VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2020

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $850.47 million and a PE ratio of 19.17. VGI Partners Global Investments has a 12-month low of A$1.82 ($1.30) and a 12-month high of A$2.58 ($1.84).

In other VGI Partners Global Investments news, insider Douglas Tynan acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.94 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of A$77,680.00 ($55,485.71). Also, insider Robert Luciano acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.01 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,350.00 ($35,964.29). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 242,725 shares of company stock valued at $461,372.

VGI Partners Global Investments Company Profile

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with the opportunity to access the investment strategy of VGI Partners. Its investment portfolio comprises global listed securities, holding a combination of long and short positions, and cash. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

