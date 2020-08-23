VisionX Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last seven days, VisionX has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. VisionX has a total market cap of $35,313.63 and $4,268.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VisionX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, LBank and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00128972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.23 or 0.01670516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00186922 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00155407 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

VisionX Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal . VisionX’s official website is www.visionx.org

VisionX Token Trading

VisionX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VisionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

