Vitae Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for about $2.72 or 0.00023263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vitae has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Vitae has a market capitalization of $52.89 million and $1.02 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004177 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003539 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Vitae

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

