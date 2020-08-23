Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives $17.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.78.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,208,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 196,342 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 69,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,407,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,029,000 after purchasing an additional 290,158 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 454.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VYGR traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 299,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,842. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $446.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.52. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

