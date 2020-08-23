Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will announce $1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the highest is $1.75. Vulcan Materials reported earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMC. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Argus decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $152.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 531,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 34,092 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 70,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMC stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,697. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $152.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

