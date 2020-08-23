Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,927 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Walmart by 5,535.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,722 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Walmart by 21.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2,168.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,112,000 after purchasing an additional 878,759 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $131.63. 8,276,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,794,599. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.78 and a 200 day moving average of $122.44. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $137.63. The company has a market capitalization of $373.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. MKM Partners began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.12.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock worth $32,361,425 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

