Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on WES. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

NYSE:WES traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,389,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,238. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 3.86.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $671.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.91 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.23%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 476.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

