WeTrust Tops One Day Trading Volume of $902.00 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. WeTrust has a market cap of $931,267.12 and $902.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeTrust token can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00039966 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $639.39 or 0.05475394 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00014908 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

WeTrust Token Profile

WeTrust is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

