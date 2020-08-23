Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Short Interest Up 11.4% in July

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,890,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 7,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,442,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,682,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300,683 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,297,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,859,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,640,000 after purchasing an additional 87,697 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,688,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,520,000 after purchasing an additional 594,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,099,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

WY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.82. 4,295,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,114,849. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.29 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.