WhiteCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $17,885.00 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 31.6% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $55.50 million and $17,885.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001900 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, FreiExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00011897 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Cryptopia, EXX, LBank, FreiExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

