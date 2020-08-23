Woodside Petroleum Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.37 (ASX:WPL)

Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) declared a interim dividend on Friday, August 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th.

Woodside Petroleum has a 52 week low of A$14.93 ($10.66) and a 52 week high of A$36.28 ($25.91). The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.34. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$25.51.

Woodside Petroleum

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

